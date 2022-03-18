‘The best teams’ – Spurs boss Antonio Conte admits his admiration for Liverpool’s counter-attacking ability

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has claimed that Liverpool are one of the best counter-attacking teams around and praised the Reds for the number of goals they score when they turn defence into attack in the blink of an eye.

The Italian is recognised as one of Europe’s top managers and often sets his side up so that they are solid defensively with the potential to attack at pace if given the opportunity.

His side picked up all three points against Brighton on Wednesday night with a 2-0 win, the same scoreline that saw the Reds defeat Arsenal at the Emirates.

“You play 95 minutes, and during the game you have to be good to play and to exploit this situation,” Conte said (as quoted by Rousing The Kop).

“Liverpool, I see, many times, that they score on the counter-attack, and Chelsea. The best teams, the best teams. You have to try to exploit every situation.”

We have players such as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz who all possess a serious amount of pace, and when they’re at the top end of the pitch, you always have the potential to punish the opponent on the counter-attack.

All of our players, Alisson Becker included, have the ability to turn defence into attack in one pass and it appears Contre is a real fan of the way we play.

We can take some tips from his side, though.

Spurs visited the Etihad recently and earned all three points with a superb smash and grab performance against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were crucial that day with their impressive link-up play so we wouldn’t be surprised if Klopp is analysing that performance in the build-up to our trip to face City on April 10.

Until then, though, we need to take it game by game and all our focus at the moment is on Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

