“The FA Cup is Ali” – Jurgen Klopp makes surprise ‘keeper selection ahead of Nottingham Forest game

Given Caoimhin Kelleher’s role in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup success, many may have expected Jurgen Klopp would stick with the Irishman in the FA Cup too.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Nottingham Forest tie, the 54-year-old confirmed his ‘keeper selection: “The FA Cup is Ali.

“We will see (on other possible changes), I have really no idea in this moment. The analysis will follow now.

“I saw the Nottingham game, the FA Cup game against Huddersfield, fully and now the analysis follows after this press conference so then we make a decision about the line-up.

This may come as a surprise to many supporters as the Irishman has played so well whenever called upon this season and he started the FA Cup campaign in goal too.

Whether our boss wants the Brazilian’s momentum to keep going, or thinks playing in goal for one cup is good enough for our No.67, is unknown.

This decision also shows how far down the pecking order Adrian is too.

