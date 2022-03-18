(Video) Jurgen Klopp discusses the prospect of reaching another Wembley final

Jurgen Klopp believes his Liverpool side have a ‘fantastic’ opportunity to once again reach a Wembley final but is aware that Sunday’s clash with Nottingham Forest will not be easy.

The Reds visited the national stadium just last month for the Carabao Cup final with Chelsea which they eventually won on penalties, and the German boss has claimed that the atmosphere created by the Liverpool supporters for the League Cup final that day was just as good as the one created for a Champions League final.

“Because of the atmosphere the people created, it was no different to the Champions League final. We always wanted to go there but just never made it!” the 54-year-old said.

When we face Forest at the City Ground on Sunday evening, we’ll be the fourth top-flight side that the Championship outfit have faced in this season’s competition and the first time we’ve faced them competitively since 1999.

They’ve defeated Burnley, Arsenal and Leicester already this season and will be full of confidence heading into the clash with us.

We will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the FA Cup clash as the No. 66 has picked up a hamstring injury – he’ll also, therefore, be unavailable for Gareth Southgate’s national squad for the upcoming international break.

Let’s hope the injury isn’t too serious as we’ll certainly need him against Manchester City on April 10.

