(Video) “Mark Zuckerberg’s a lizard” – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett continues to entertain UFC audiences

Liverpool fan Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett has been creating headlines as he continues to entertain the whole world with his UFC press conferences.

After already creating headlines for his bold dismissal of the Sun newspaper at the start of his interview, the 27-year-old has continued to impress audiences.

The Scouser was later asked for his thoughts on social media and whether he’s spoken with anyone from Facebook and Instagram, after his public issues with their treatment of internet trolls.

He said: “No lad, they don’t give a f**k. They messaged me back saying ‘You’ve had your account took for bullying and harassment’, like ‘You’ve had so many violations.

“On my page, the last few times I’ve had reports and violations it’s been when I took people, I took a young lad the match and people started commenting about his appearance.

“The lad had never been to a football match before and his dad had just died, so I wanted to do something nice for him.

“So people started commenting disgusting things about him. So I had a back and forth with them.

“It’s the hypocritical nature of Instagram and Facebook is just disgusting and what they get away with.

“Like, I just, ah it kills me – Mark Zuckerberg’s a lizard”.

You can’t say that the UFC fighter doesn’t speak his mind and speaks up for what he believes in, people may think that what he says is somewhat of a joke but when you listen to his full answers it shows his morality.

Good on him.

You can watch Paddy’s words about Zuckerberg via @JOE_co_uk on Twitter:

"If you work for The Sun, don’t ask me a question." ⛔️ "Mark Zuckerberg is a lizard." 🦎@theufcbaddy hits out at The Sun, Facebook and Instagram pic.twitter.com/neQdkmRdmv — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) March 17, 2022

