(Video) Paul Pogba names surprise former Liverpool player as his toughest opponent he’s ever faced

Paul Pogba may not have the best relationship with Liverpool fans but his answer to a recent question may interest some Reds.

Speaking to @footballjoe on TikTok, the Manchester United player was asked to name his toughest opponent and he named a former Liverpool player in his answer.

The 29-year-old said: “Emre Can. One day I remember I had a big battle with Emre Can”.

It wasn’t revealed what game the Frenchman was talking about but they have faced each other twice in their Premier League days, during the 2016/17 season where both games ended in a draw.

It’s an interesting shout from the former Juventus player and the interviewer even seemed surprised to hear the German’s name when it came up.

With Mo Salah reportedly plotting a potential exit from Anfield, our former No.23 may want to advise him that the grass isn’t always greener when you leave Merseyside.

You can watch the video of Pogba via Reddit user u/Kiage1:

