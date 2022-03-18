(Video) “Theoretically, we can change system” – Jurgen Klopp on how Liverpool can replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool were dealt a big injury blow as Jurgen Klopp broke the news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Nottingham Forest game, the 54-year-old said: “We always did it. We have Millie when he is then not ill anymore, we have obviously Joe and, theoretically, we can change system as well, so we have these kinds of things.

“We have a couple of options. You are right, [he’s] very influential. But if you have a look in the past when Millie had to step in, he did incredibly well. Incredibly well.

“He just has to be available, then that’s fine. But what we do or how Millie will be for Sunday, I don’t know at the moment.

“If not, then maybe we have a very young solution, which is fine as well or Joey as well. We will have a look.

“The way he plays, I don’t know any player in the world who plays like Trent, to be honest, that would be difficult to find a one-to-one replacement.”

It’s certainly not going to be easy and an injury at right-back probably comes in the worst position it could have been on the pitch, given the influence of our No.66 and the lack of a like-for-like replacement.

Let’s hope he’s back sooner rather than later and that his absence isn’t too hard on our team.

