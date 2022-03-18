Why drawing Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is a good omen for Liverpool

The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals was made earlier today and the Reds were drawn against Portuguese outfit SL Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will travel to Lisbon for the first leg on either April 5/6th and will fancy their chances of defeating Benfica across two legs and booking their spot in the semi-final.

And the fact that Liverpool have been drawn against Nélson Veríssimo’s side in the quarters, will excite the Liverpool fans that are aware of the remarkable statistic that @ged0407 shared on Twitter.

Liverpool have met Benfica twice previously in the quarter-finals of Europe’s premier competition, in 1978 and 1984, and went on to lift the trophy on both occasions.

If we do defeat the Primeira Liga outfit and progress through to the semis, we’ll face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal.

Let’s hope we can continue this record and lift the trophy for the seventh time in May.

