26-year-old tells Liverpool ‘he wants to quit this summer’ as his transfer from Anfield edges closer

Liverpool look to be losing one of our longest serving players this summer and it appears as though he has now formally requested to leave the club.

According to Football Insider: ‘Divock Origi is telling Liverpool he wants to quit this summer, Football Insider understands.

‘A recruitment source has told Football Insider that Origi has made up his mind to leave at the end of the season’.

In Divock Origi we have a crowd favourite who has delivered countless huge moments for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as well as being our second longest serving player (behind only Jordan Henderson).

The Beligan will hope to have one more big moment in a red shirt before he departs and with the demands on the squad at the moment, maybe the FA Cup could be his competition.

Whenever the time does come to say goodbye to our No.27, it’s going to be an emotional one.

