Barcelona ready ‘€70 million’ bid for Mo Salah as his contract negotiations continue to stall at Anfield

Liverpool and Mo Salah have struggled to sort a contract extension and now Barcelona are reportedly readying a bid for the summer.

As reported by Fichajes (via Barca Universal): ‘Barcelona are prepared to shell out a sum of €70 million in order to lure Salah to the club before next season.

‘It has been claimed that the Liverpool superstar would be open to making the switch to Camp Nou’.

No one wants to see the Egyptian King leave and it does feel like there has been a lot of back and forth, between the club, the player and his agent.

The longer this rumbles on, the more rumours will start circling as other clubs plot how they can capture the player that is widely touted as the best in the world.

Even with just a year left on his contract, if we decide to let our No.11 leave this summer – we would still attract significant fees for his services.

