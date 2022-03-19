Barcelona reveal their squad for the legends game against Liverpool this month

Plenty of Liverpool players have been revealed for the legends game against Barcelona at Anfield.

The latest player to be announced in our squad was Steven Gerrard and the LFC Foundation announced the full squad on their Instagram account:

It’s going to be great to see so many familiar and much missed faces back in our home stadium, something all the players will also love too.

The Spaniards have now announced their squad too and one man is going to be playing for both teams but the lack of Ronaldinho may be a bit upsetting to anyone reading.

Luis Garcia will be wearing the kits of both sides, representing the team from the Nou Camp alongside famous names like Javier Saviola and Ludovic Giuly.

It’s going to be a great day and hopefully plenty of money will be raised for the respective charities involved.

You can see the full squad via Barcelona Legends on Instagram:

