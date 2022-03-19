Champions League probability table lists the chances of all eight clubs winning the trophy

Now that Liverpool are in the final eight of the Champions League and have received a favourable draw, hopes of winning the competition are rising.

Facing Benifca won’t be an easy task however and we will still need to be at our best in order to achieve our ultimate goal and one of the four trophies we want to win this campaign.

Who will win the tournament is still ultimately undecided but the probability has been worked out at this stage and it makes for interesting reading.

It may be a surprise to see Manchester City on top of the list, due to their talents on paper but we all know that they have a mental issue in Europe which is hard to equate.

You don’t get to this stage of the competition and be a bad side but it’s good to see us sitting in second place, meaning that a game against Pep Guardiola’s side could be on the cards in Paris.

It’s going to be a tense affair and there’s still five games left to play and win but that would be a great team to beat and clinch out seventh title against.

You can view the probability table for the Champions League via Reddit user u/CedoPahuljica:

