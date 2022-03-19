Ex-PL star suggests Liverpool could be handed Trent injury boost ahead of key Man City meeting

Frank McAvennie has suggested that not all hope is lost for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s availability for Liverpool’s upcoming title clash against Manchester City.

The England international was ruled out of the side’s FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest on Sunday and future international commitments with the Three Lions during the international break after suffering a hamstring injury.

“So it’s the hamstring, they can do amazing things with that nowadays. I had injuries like that so I know what he’s going through,” the former West Ham man told Football Insider.

“If he’s only strained it, it might be a few weeks. That’s what you have to hope for.

“In the meantime, Liverpool do have players who can cover. They aren’t as good as Trent but they will do a job.

“They can still keep up with City, they just need to hope he’s back for that game at The Etihad.

“That has to be the aim for them at this point. With the technology they have, you can’t rule him out of that game yet.”

The Reds are set to visit the Etihad Stadium in what could prove to be a titanic meeting between both outfits – depending on how the Cityzens’ upcoming tie with Burnley goes (not to mention their remaining league fixtures).

As prior results against the likes of Southampton and Crystal Palace have proven, our title rivals are from invincible or impregnable, though we certainly shouldn’t be reliant on any further slip-ups in light of the quality at their disposal.

It’s a big ask of Jurgen Klopp’s men to get a huge result in Manchester, though one simply can’t underestimate the significance of a potential lion’s share of the spoils for us should we prove successful on the road.

Having one of our biggest weapons in the arsenal available in our No.66 would offer us a huge boost in our efforts to wrestle control of the title race back.

With miracles being worked with the likes of Joel Matip and Naby Keita, not to mention the supercharged recovery of Harvey Elliott, no one should be ruling our 23-year-old right-back out from the game in question.

It could prove close, but this year has more than taught us to have faith in our medical team.

With a famous quadruple and, ultimately, a place in the history books on the line, there’s no telling what kind of impact a win at the Etihad could have on our remaining campaign as we look to add to the Carabao Cup trophy secured earlier in the season.

Klopp noted it was possible to replace Trent in the first-XI, though the German will no doubt be more than aware of the Academy graduate’s astonishing contributions from the right-flank and the comparative limitations of the likes of James Milner or Conor Bradley.

