Ex-Red on why Naby Keita and Ibou Konate ‘have big problems’ at Liverpool since their arrival from RB Leipzig

Naby Keita and Ibou Konate both joined Liverpool from the same club and one former Red believes that is why they’re having ‘problems’ on Merseyside.

Speaking with Sky Sports in Germany, Markus Babbel said: ‘It’s really amazing when you look at the recent transfers from RB Leipzig. Whether it was a Keita or a Konate to Liverpool. Both have big problems there.

‘These guys all find it very difficult when they leave Leipzig because they have their own style of play there’.

Given the price tag for our No.8 and the amount of time he’s been at the club, it could be argued that he has been the one major signing by Jurgen Klopp that hasn’t fully worked out.

With our French defender though, he’s had a really good first season at Anfield and looks to have settled in well with our style of play.

The same can be said about the Guinean as well, he never looks out of place in our side.

Quite what the point our former defender is trying to make isn’t too clear here as both men have had relatively good careers on Merseyside, so far.

