(Image) Nottingham Forest leave 97 seats empty in a classy gesture to Liverpool and the victims of the Hillsborough disaster

Liverpool are set to face Nottingham Forest for the first time in the FA Cup, since the meeting in 1989 following the Hillsborough Stadium disaster.

The tragedy that occurred at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium was of course during the semi-final of the FA Cup and was played against Forest, on an unforgettable day for all who were there.

Acknowledging this fact, the club have decided to leave 97 seats empty in a wonderful gesture within The City Ground and the area has the message ‘97 Never Forgotten‘ printed on the seats.

This was announced on Twitter with the message: ‘NEVER FORGOTTEN. 97 seats will be left vacant at tomorrow’s match in honour of those who lost their lives at our FA Cup semi final in 1989

‘We look forward to welcoming Liverpool FC to The City Ground 🤝 🌳🔴 #NFFC’.

This will be a poignant event and it’s remarkable the fixture hasn’t been repeated in the past 33 years, at any stage of the competition, and it’s going to be an emotive meeting for many.

That year we did also go on to beat Everton at Wembley in the final and this is also something that could be repeated this season too.

You can view the image via @NFFC on Twitter:

NEVER FORGOTTEN 97 seats will be left vacant at tomorrow's match in honour of those who lost their lives at our FA Cup semi final in 1989 We look forward to welcoming Liverpool FC to The City Ground 🤝 🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/SjsGrjewGo — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) March 19, 2022

