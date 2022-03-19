Liverpool fans will be far from pleased with lowered ticket allocation for crunch Man City title clash at the Etihad

Liverpool’s away ticket allocation for the later meeting with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium has been reduced on grounds of being designated as high risk by the local Safety Advisory Group.

This comes from the club’s official website, with travelling supporters awarded 2,880 tickets for the upcoming clash in April.

With the Merseysiders only a point behind the league leaders, it remains entirely plausible that the title race could come down to that lone fixture.

Given the potential magnitude then of the tie in question, it seems somewhat unfair that Liverpool fans are being made to suffer.

Whilst we can appreciate certainly that fan safety is paramount, it’s difficult to work out exactly how having less Reds in Manchester will make the game safer – particularly given that we’re far from being a problematic fanbase.

Regardless, we’re sure it will give the remaining supporters allowed into the ground all the incentive they need to create even more noise in one of the biggest games of our season.

