Liverpool predicted XI v Nottingham Forest: Two teenagers start as five changes made for FA Cup clash

One automatic change will already be in place for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool following the announcement of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring injury, which could keep the right-back out of action for several weeks.

It’s a major concern with the club’s upcoming crunch fixture against Manchester City at the Etihad coming up in April, not to mention our two legs against Benfica either side in the Champions League.

There’s still plenty of quality in the squad to make up for the loss, of course, though it’s a certain hammer blow given the centrality of our fullbacks to our attacking play.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, we’re backing Virgil van Dijk to start alongside Ibrahima Konate in the backline.

Though a start for Joe Gomez seems particularly plausible, the cup competitions have always been something of a breeding ground for our future talent, and with so much starting experience around Conor Bradley in the lineup, it’s more than possible that Klopp could choose to put his faith in youth to fill Trent’s vacant spot.

Up top, Mo Salah returns to the starting-XI, with Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz holding on to their places.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Van Dijk, Konate, Bradley, Fabinho, Keita, Elliott, Diaz, Jota, Salah

