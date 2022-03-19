Nottingham Forest could be without three players as they host Liverpool in the FA Cup

Nottingham Forest are out to cause an upset as they host Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Both sides have a place at Wembley in sight but if Steve Cooper’s side are to achieve an unexpected victory over Liverpool, they will have to do so without up to three players.

Defenders Max Lowe (groin) and Loic Mbe Soh (thigh), join forward Lewis Grabban (ankle) in being ruled out for the game but the side sat in eighth place in the Championship will have enough to test the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp will be fully aware of what the former coach at our club can offer and having beaten the likes of Arsenal in this year’s competition, they’re certainly no pushovers.

Speaking ahead of the game (via Forest’s club website), the Welshman said: ‘Liverpool have been brilliant to watch and we all admire the way they play.

‘It’s one of the toughest games you can play, so we’re going to have to be ready for it.

‘We understand it is a little bit different this time because of the level of the opponent, but we can’t change our approach and we still want to get success in the game’.

It won’t be an easy game but let’s hope that we have enough to get through the tie.

