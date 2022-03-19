Remarkable Alisson Becker stats reveal how far above the rest of the Premier League’s best ‘keepers he is

Alisson Becker is certainly one of the best goalkeepers Liverpool have ever had and he is one of the best in the world right now.

The Brazilian makes the hard saves look easy and seems to have at least one moment a game where he pulls off a world-class save.

When analysing his stats, freelance goalkeeper analyst John Harrison has compiled the reasons why he’s so far above the rest of his peers in the Premier League and what his best assets are.

Presenting the stats in a tweet, he wrote: ‘#Alisson is immense!

‘My model finds he’s been worth 0.56 goals every game to #LFC (vs if they had an average #PremierLeague GK)

‘Not only is his 1v1 stopping off the chart he’s performing above the expected level for an average #PL GK in every single aspect of goalkeeping!’.

The full thread goes on to reveal more about our No.1 and there is also an image that provides a further insight into his remarkable ability between the sticks.

His one-on-one saving is so good and when you compare him to ‘keepers like Aaron Ramsdale, he never seems to have to make a ‘camera save’ because he’s so good at being ready and in the right position.

Long may the 29-year-old’s superior reign in our goal last!

You can view the Alisson stats via @Jhdharrison1 on Twitter:

#Alisson is immense! My model finds he’s been worth 0.56 goals every game to #LFC (vs if they had an average #PremierLeague GK) Not only is his 1v1 stopping off the chart he’s performing above the expected level for an average #PL GK in every single aspect of goalkeeping! pic.twitter.com/AXVchwmQGL — John Harrison (@Jhdharrison1) March 19, 2022

