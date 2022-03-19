Serie A giants confident of signing Liverpool forward who’s ‘not extending the contract’ this summer, claims Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are not planning on extending Divock Origi’s contract at Anfield, leaving the Belgian international likely to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from renowned transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian claiming that the Serie A outfit have ‘already made a proposal’.

AC Milan have already made a proposal to sign Divock Origi on a free transfer. He's not extending the contract with Liverpool, current deal expires in June and AC Milan are pushing to complete the agreement 🔴 #ACMilan Club confident – working on the deal as reported yesterday. pic.twitter.com/j7kTH5k9rx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 17, 2022

A well-established cult hero in Merseyside, the 26-year-old has been a valuable, if not prolific, contributor on the pitch this term in limited minutes, registering eight goal contributions in 14 appearances (across all competitions).

Jurgen Klopp rightfully noted that this was a particularly strong squad at his disposal and there can be no question that Origi has genuinely been an important part of that over the years.

In a season where the margins couldn’t be finer, however, it has been the efforts of the likes of the former Lille hitman, Taki Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas and Co. that have been key in keeping us competitive on all fronts.

Whilst not of the same magnitude of a loss of a starting frontman of the likes of Mo Salah or one of the prestigious front-three, losing players like our No.27 perhaps raises questions about capable we’ll be of fighting on all fronts in future.

