Super Agent comments on the transfer links between Liverpool and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford

In one of the most improbable transfer rumours in recent times, Marcus Rashford has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Super Agent Rob Segal commented on the links between the Manchester United player and the Reds: ‘As for the recent links to Liverpool… Never in a million years.

‘The reality is that Rashford has not played well for the last two years and when it comes to the prospect of potentially being handed a new deal at United, given the financial state of football at the moment, clubs are not looking to hand players four or five-year deals when they still have 18-months or two years left on their existing terms’.

Let’s be honest, the chances of this deal happening feel very minute – even just on the basis of assessing our attacking options already in the squad.

There hasn’t been a direct transfer between the clubs since Phil Chisnall in 1964 and the last player to have played for both teams was Michael Owen.

If we can file this one under never going to happen, then we can use the words of the agent to support this too.

