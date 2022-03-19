(Video) “It was actually Liverpool’s idea” – Steven Gerrard on Liverpool’s role in his coaching career

Steven Gerrard has had a quick rise from Liverpool’s academy to managing Aston Villa in the Premier League but it wasn’t always clear he would be a coach.

Speaking with Rio Ferdinand on BT Sport, our former captain was asked why and how his career in the dugout began.

The 41-year-old said: “It wasn’t really something that came into my thinking until my late twenties, early thirties when you start thinking ‘Should I start doing my coaching badges?’.

“As I came out of the game, in terms of England and went to LA, it gave me a period of time to reflect and decide what I wanted to do next.

“I went into a bit of punditry and carried on doing my coaching badges, it was actually Liverpool’s idea to sit down me down and say ‘Go on then, what’s next?’.

“It really excited me the opportunity and when I started it, I really enjoyed it”.

It seems written in the stars that our former No.8 will be given the top job at Liverpool one day, although no one is in any rush to see Jurgen Klopp leave any time soon.

Let’s hope he continues to learn and grow, so that when the opportunity arises – he’s ready and able to take it.

You can watch Gerrard’s thoughts on managing (at 0:22) via BT Sport on YouTube:

