(Video) Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville sing ‘Wonderwall’ live on air at Molineux Stadium

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have a great on-screen relationship and it may have reached a new peak in Wolverhampton.

Before Wolves took on Leeds United in a dramatic game that ended in a result that certainly wouldn’t have benefited Everton, there was a light show in the stadium.

As this was about to start, the two Sky Sports pundits joined the in-house DJ as he was about to play Oasis out to all the supporters.

READ MORE: Nottingham Forest could be without three players as they host Liverpool in the FA Cup

Kelly Cates cut to the duo and whether they knew their microphone was live or not is not known, but they were certainly enjoying belting out ‘Wonderwall’.

The phrase ‘don’t quit your day job’ comes to mind when you hear their singing but it’s still a great watch!

You can watch the video of Carragher and Neville on Sky Sports’ Instagram page:

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!