(Video) Watch Luis Diaz absolutely terrorise Liverpool’s next Champions League opponents in Porto clip

A clip of Luis Diaz running Benfica’s backline ragged has been shared online ahead of Liverpool’s next Champions League clash.

The Colombian international can be seen skinning a handful of players down on the right-flank before attempting to cut in into the opposition box.

The Reds were drawn against the Portuguese outfit for the quarter-finals of the competition, with the winner of that tie set to face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal in the semi-finals.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/FlyHater:

Luis Diaz destroying our quarter-final opponents 🔥 from LiverpoolFC

 

