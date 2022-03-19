(Video) Watch Luis Diaz absolutely terrorise Liverpool’s next Champions League opponents in Porto clip

A clip of Luis Diaz running Benfica’s backline ragged has been shared online ahead of Liverpool’s next Champions League clash.
The Colombian international can be seen skinning a handful of players down on the right-flank before attempting to cut in into the opposition box.
The Reds were drawn against the Portuguese outfit for the quarter-finals of the competition, with the winner of that tie set to face either Bayern Munich or Villarreal in the semi-finals.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/FlyHater:
Luis Diaz destroying our quarter-final opponents 🔥 from LiverpoolFC