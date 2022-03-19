(Video) “Well done Des” – Steven Gerrard clashes with BT Sports’ Des Kelly in spiky interview after Aston Villa’s loss

Steven Gerrard had just watched his Aston Villa team lose to Arsenal, before handling a post match interview that got a bit heated.

Our former captain quickly analysed the game and then the clash began between himself and BT Sports’ Des Kelly started, this came after the reminder of the gap between the top of the table and the side from Villa Park.

The 41-year-old replied with: “Well done Des for recognising that, in answer to that question I would say that the league doesn’t lie… I do like the way you work them things out pretty quick.

“I tell you what I am in an interview, I’m emotional because I care and I don’t like getting beat.

“I actually thought your questions would be a little bit more better, in all honesty, no disrespect Des and I’m not making it personal.

“You’ve just said to me that there’s a gap to Manchester United, City, Liverpool bla bla, we know that.

“You also said we got one shot on target towards the end of the game, that’s how I described the game as well.

“Cheers Des, all the best fella”.

It was all handed with a level head by the Huyton-born manager but he made sure to let the interviewer know that he thought his questions were lazy and disrespectful.

This is the same man that has also clashed with Jurgen Klopp several times and it looks like he prefers an antagonising style of questioning, which will throw up responses like this one.

You can watch the full interview (it starts getting heated from 1:25) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"I thought certain individuals lacked belief." "I'm emotional in interviews, I care, I don't like getting beat." Steven Gerrard gives and honest assessment of Villa's struggles against Arsenal, and clears the air with @TheDesKelly… pic.twitter.com/E1mzOFpHND — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 19, 2022

