‘I don’t buy it’ – Pep Guardiola dismisses claims that his Manchester City side should be ’10 points clear’ of Liverpool in the Premier League title race

Pep Guardiola believes it’s wrong to claim that his Manchester City side should be ten points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

The Cityzens are currently one point ahead of the Reds as both sides prepare for FA Cup games today before the international break, but the fact that people believe that gap between the two sides should be bigger is something the ex-Barcelona boss ‘doesn’t buy’.

“Dropping points against Palace can happen. People believe – I don’t know why – that because we’re Manchester City we have to be 10 points clear of Liverpool. I don’t buy it,” the Spaniard told the Guardian (via HITC).

“I know how difficult it is. How we behaved against Palace and how we will behave against Southampton, that’s what counts.

“We don’t have to find explanations for something for which there is no explanation. One day a player puts the ball in the top corner from 20 yards, another day he misses the goal from five metres. Why? Because it’s football. Don’t find explanations for that.”

READ MORE: Michael Owen predicts the scoreline of Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

Guardiola recently claimed that his side would sleep happily at the top of the table during the international break, even though they were 14 points clear of Jurgen Klopp’s side at the start of the year.

Due to our impressive form of late, we now look set for a really exciting, yet anxious, finale to the season.

The destiny of both sides is in their own hands, technically, because we still have to face each other one more time in the league this term.

We travel to the Etihad on April 10 for a huge clash, a game in which we’ll be hoping that Trent Alexander-Arnold will be fit for.

The England international is out of today’s game at Nottingham Forest with a hamstring injury, Klopp confirmed earlier this week, and will also be absent from international duty with Gareth Southgate’s side.

Let’s hope we can get the job done today and all of our lads return back from games with their national sides fit and healthy.

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!