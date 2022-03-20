Ian Doyle notices bizarre Nottingham Forest chant aimed at Liverpool fans

Nottingham Forest fans were heard trying to get a rise out of the travelling Liverpool support by singing, ‘Where’s your famous atmosphere?’, as reported in a tweet by the Echo’s Ian Doyle.

The scoreline remains 0-0 at the time of writing, despite the visitors spending a great deal of time in the opposition half, with Bobby Firmino missing a golden opportunity to put Jurgen Klopp’s men ahead.

The Forest fans are singing "Where's your famous atmosphere?" at the #LFC fans. Er, it's at Anfield — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 20, 2022

It’s a bit of a strange one from the home support – particularly given that the game is being hosted at the City Ground and not Anfield.

With the international break on the way after our quarter-final clash against Forest, there’s not a massive amount of pressure to get a win early to make substitutions ahead of another game in our packed fixture schedule.

Nonetheless, with the likes of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold having succumbed to concerns, we’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp and the coaching staff will be keen to make changes and avoid any further issues in the most important part of the campaign.

