(Images) Oxlade-Chamberlain looks visibly upset after being hooked in second-half of FA Cup win

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared far from happy at being taken off the field of play during Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.

The former Gunners midfielder was replaced with Luis Diaz on the 64th minute, with Diogo Jota finding the winner 14 minutes later to help set up a semi-final meeting between the Reds and Manchester City.

The hunt remains very much on for a historic quadruple, with the Merseysiders set to take on Watford next in the English top-flight before paying a visit to Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

