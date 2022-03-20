Liverpool could sign £67m potential Mo Salah replacement – report

According to the latest rumors in Spain, Liverpool have joined in the race for Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino’s signature.

The La Liga star has excelled with the Little Submarines over the last few months, and reports indicate the Reds are joining Arsenal and Real Madrid as suitors.

The attacker has a release clause of €80 million (£67 million), and it’s been reported by El Desmarque that Liverpool and Arsenal have already approached Villarreal about a move for the 19-year-old.

Pino is a versatile player who can play on either wing and has been a standout for Villarreal this season registering 11 goal contributions in all competitions this season, with six goals coming in the Spanish top-flight.

What if Salah leaves?

The situation at Liverpool is getting more complicated by the day, with the futures of Mo Salah and Co. far from certain.

One report from Vwin say that Salah is yet to agree to a new deal with the Reds, while our No.10 has already indicated his wishes to try his luck elsewhere.

With it being possible that one of the trio could depart this summer, the Pino links are at the very least credible.

With that being said, with Luis Daz having already joined in January, the left-hand side is now taken by Mane and Diaz and so one might question the need for adding another left-sided player to the squad.

Fortunately, the Spaniard’s versatility could very well keep him in the scope of the recruitment team ahead of the summer window.

Whilst he is unlikely to be a straight replacement for Salah, for instance, it’s possible that Pino could be considered as a potential understudy to the Egyptian international in addition to being given the opportunity to improve under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

Though still set to leave Anfield when his contract expires in 2024, one certainly can’t underestimate the draw of the former Borussia Dortmund boss when it comes to attracting the next top talents in Europe.

A compromise with Villarreal may need to be reached over price but Pino could be left to mature for another couple of years with his development perhaps best served by trading La Liga with the English top-flight and one of the most exciting outfits in world football at this moment in time.

With key men set to be out of contract in 2023, we’d have to imagine that Julian Ward and the recruitment team will be seriously considering further additions to the forward line beyond the winter signing of Diaz this term.

