Liverpool or Nottingham Forest set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals

Liverpool or Nottingham Forest have been drawn with Manchester City for an upcoming FA Cup semi-final tie, as reported by ITV Football.

The draw took place ahead of the Reds’ visit to the City Ground in the quarter-finals of the competition, with the Reds hoping to keep their fight for a famous quadruple alive.

With the title race heating up between the league leaders and Jurgen Klopp’s challengers, it’ll mean an interesting challenge for both outfits with the fixtures taking place three or four days apart (on the 16th or 17th April) from the latter’s visit to the Etihad.

Both teams have been spared the prospect of a semi-final Champions League clash, with us set to face the winners of Bayern Munich v Villarreal, if we can go past Benfica over two legs in the quarter-finals.

One might be inclined to argue that the draw benefits us somewhat with us being set to face Benfica at home on 13th April, which is an objectively less challenging tie compared to City’s away visit to the Wanda Metropolitano on the same date.

That’s certainly not to underestimate the threat posed by the Primeira Liga side, of course, though we could be in a strong position to make changes ahead of the FA Cup meeting if we secure a big victory in the first leg in Portugal.

