Liverpool team news confirmed: Elliott & Gomez start as seven changes made

Liverpool’s hunt for a historic quadruple continues, with the Reds taking on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup ahead of the international break.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a confirmed absentee following news of his hamstring injury, which risks the England international’s potential involvement in a pivotal visit to the Etihad Stadium in April.

The Merseysiders could find themselves in two semi-finals nonetheless come mid-April with three wins over Forest and over two legs against Benfica.

READ MORE: Pundit confident that Liverpool can end Nottingham Forest’s impressive FA Cup run

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Jurgen Klopp has named a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with Joe Gomez coming in for our injured No.66.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho is joined in the midfield three by Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Up top, a forward trio of Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino has been selected.

A big call has been made regarding the availability of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, with the pair dropped from the squad entirely.

You can catch the full team news below:

