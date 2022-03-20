Liverpool’s hectic April schedule will see the Reds play eight huge games in three different competitions as quadruple hopes continue

Liverpool’s FA Cup quarter-final victory over Nottingham Forest tonight has set up a mouthwatering semi-final tie with Manchester City at Wembley.

That game is set to take place on the weekend of the 16th of April, halfway through a hectic month of fixtures for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Of course, we’re still in contention to do the unthinkable and complete a magnificent quadruple, so we should expect that fixtures are going to continue coming thick and fast, but next month’s schedule looks absolutely massive and how we fare will go a long way to determining how successful this season is for us.

We’re set to play in eight fixtures across three competitions next month, including trips to Portugal in the Champions League and an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Following the impending international break, we welcome Roy Hodgson’s Watford to Anfield on April 2.

We then make the trip to the Estádio da Luz on April 5th for our Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash with SL Benfica before travelling to Manchester City the following Sunday (April 10th).

That game at the Etihad is absolutely massive and looks set to be decisive in this season’s title race. We’re currently one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side and we simply need to win our nine remaining league games to be crowned champions once again – easier said than done, we know.

Three days after our trip to Manchester, Benfica travel to Merseyside for the return leg of our quarter-final clash.

It would be great to have some sort of advantage over the Portuguese outfit heading into the second leg, potentially offering Jurgen Klopp the chance to rotate and give some of our lads a much-needed rest.

After we’ve hopefully secured a spot in the semi-final of Europe’s premier competition, where we’ll face the winner of the Bayern Munich v Villarreal tie, we travel to Wembley on April 16 to face Manchester City once again – this time in the FA Cup semi-final.

Originally, we were set to travel to Villa Park to take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, but that fixture will now need to be rescheduled as a result of our FA Cup run.

We then host Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield on April 19, five days before city rivals Everton make the trip across Stanley Park to face us.

The hectic schedule comes to an end on April 30 when we travel to St. James Park to take on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle.

Can you imagine the scenes if we were to win all of these games?

All we can do is take it game by game and hope for a bit of luck with injuries along the way – it’s going to be a huge challenge for the Reds but we can’t wait – let’s just enjoy the ride!

