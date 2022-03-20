Michael Owen predicts the scoreline of Liverpool’s trip to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup

Michael Owen believes Liverpool will cruise to a 3-1 victory against Nottingham Forest today in the FA Cup quarter-final clash at the City Ground.

The former Reds forward also suggested that Jurgen Klopp will be eager for another trip to Wembley following his side’s Carabao Cup final success at the national stadium just last month.

“It’s great to see Forest in the latter stages, it’s been a great run for them,” Owen told BetVictor (via The Sport Review).

“They’ve given teams problems at the City Ground, but Liverpool are looking too strong at the moment. I can’t think of a more form team in Europe than Liverpool. “After that League Cup win, Klopp will be targeting another trip to Wembley. I’m predicting a 3-1 Liverpool win.” Owen is right to point out that Forest have caused serious problems for sides in this season’s competition, especially at the City Ground. Steve Cooper’s side have defeated Arsenal, Leicester City and Huddersfield Town all at the famous old ground this term and will therefore be full of confidence heading into the clash with us. READ MORE: Remarkable Alisson Becker stats reveal how far above the rest of the Premier League’s best ‘keepers he is

So far in this season’s competition, we’ve defeated sides from three different divisions.

In round 3 we defeated League One’s Shrewsbury, in the next round it was a 3-1 victory over Championship outfit Cardff before we booked a place in the quarters with a 2-1 win over fellow Premier League side Norwich City at Anfield.

On paper, this game looks set to be the hardest of our FA Cup journey so far, especially being away from home, but let’s hope we have enough to book another trip to Wembley for the semi-final.

