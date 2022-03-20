‘Not with a crazy salary’ – Romano insists Salah is happy at Liverpool but is demanding an ‘important contract’ that reflects his importance to Jurgen Klopp’s side

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the situation surrounding Mo Salah’s Liverpool contract is ‘really serious’ and revealed that the last time the club’s representatives met with the Egyptian’s agent was back in December.

Those talks at the end of last year have been described as a ‘negative meeting’ by Romano, who claimed last week that the ball is now firmly in Liverpool’s court to offer the No. 11 an updated contract offer.

The Egyptian King also ‘has no problem at Liverpool’ and is ‘not desperate to go’, but believes the level of his performances and his regular goalscoring contributions mean he should be rewarded with a huge new deal.

Romano also revealed that Liverpool and FSG are ‘super happy’ with their financial situation and their wage structure and aren’t willing to make Salah an exception.

“They want to make him the best-paid player in the team but not with a crazy salary. Mo is not accepting that because if you look at other clubs in other countries too, and not just in the Premier League, not just at Manchester City, in other countries, players have crazy salaries and they are normal players,” Romano told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel FIVE.

“Mo is always playing, always delivering, playing all the top games in the season and never has serious injuries, and he wants an important contract. It’s the final top contract of his career, he is 30 [years old] now.”

The Egyptian King has been in superb form for the Reds this season and is the Premier League’s top goalscorer with an impressive 20 strikes.

Following a slight knock sustained in the victory over Brighton last weekend, Salah had to settle for a spot on the bench against Arsenal on Wednesday.

READ MORE: ‘I don’t buy it’ – Pep Guardiola dismisses claims that his Manchester City side should be ’10 points clear’ of Liverpool in the Premier League title race

Without the former AS Roma man in the side from the start, we looked rather flat in that opening 45 minutes even though we still had quality players such as Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane on the pitch.

The thought of losing the 29-year-old is a worrying one, but let’s hope we can pick up as much silverware as possible this season and then get his contract sorted in the summer.

You can watch the Italian speaking below via Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel, FIVE. The Salah discussions begins at 6:42.

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!