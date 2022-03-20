Pundit confident that Liverpool can end Nottingham Forest’s impressive FA Cup run

Paul Merson has tipped Liverpool to progress through to the FA Cup semi-final with a 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest today.

Although the Championship outfit have already defeated three Premier League sides in this season’s competition, including Merson’s old side Arsenal, the 54-year-old has backed Liverpool to win ‘comfortably’.

“Forest are doing really well at the moment, but Liverpool will have miles too much for them,” Merson told Sportskeeda (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Arsenal couldn’t have played much better against Liverpool in the first half, but they never looked like scoring except for that Odegaard chance that came from a Thiago Alcantara backpass.

“Liverpool, on the other hand, were nowhere close to their best but turned it on in the second half and won 2-0 – that just goes to show what a good team they are. It’ll be a great atmosphere at Forest, but I think Liverpool will win this one comfortably.”

It certainly won’t be an easy game this evening, but we should have enough to defeat a side from the division below, even in their own backyard.

We’ll be without Trent Alexander-Arnold who is nursing a hamstring injury and it’s unlikely that we’ll see Mo Salah from the start, or involved at all, as Jurgen Klopp did confirm the Egyptian was feeling a slight knock after the victory over Arsenal.

The German boss has never really taken the cup competitions seriously since arriving on Merseyside, but following our Carabao Cup success last month, he’ll be licking his lips at the prospect of another game under the Wembley arch.

