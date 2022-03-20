Sir Kenny Dalglish reacts to classy Nottingham Forest gesture paying tribute to the 97

Sir Kenny Dalglish has thanked Nottingham Forest for their classy gesture ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest today.

The City Ground club have left 97 seats vacant for the clash with the Reds in order to pay tribute to those that lost their lives as a result of the Hillsborough tragedy back in 1989.

On that dreadful day 33 years ago, Liverpool were playing against Forest at Sheffield Wednesday’s stadium in an FA Cup semi-final and Dalglish was manager of the club.

The 71-year-old took his Twitter account responding to the respect shown by Forest, saying: ‘THANK YOU. FROM MY PERSPECTIVE, YOUR CLUB WAS HUGELY RESPECTFUL ON THE DAY, AND THAT WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN. #JFT97’.

The game looks set to be an exciting one – Steve Cooper’s side have already defeated three Premier League sides in this season’s competition.

Burnley, Leicester City and Arsenal have all been defeated by Forest as well as fellow Championship outfit Huddersfield Town.

Forest will therefore head into the clash full of confidence, it’s down to us to take control of proceedings and book another trip to Wembley for the semi-final.

THANK YOU.

FROM MY PERSPECTIVE, YOUR CLUB WAS HUGELY RESPECTFUL ON THE DAY, AND THAT WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN. #JFT97 https://t.co/UCbp3KxLjw — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) March 20, 2022

