(Video) Challenge on Jota in the box raises penalty concern after opposition defender’s ball contact far from clear

A challenge on Diogo Jota in Nottingham Forest’s box was applauded by commentators in the first-half of Liverpool’s quarter-final FA Cup meeting with Steve Cooper’s men.

On replay, however, the tackle from Joe Worrall doesn’t appear to get any of the ball, with the on-pitch official and VAR failing to pick up on the potential penalty concern.

It’s possible, of course, that the 25-year-old got some contact with his heel, with an argument there to be made about a potential change of direction for the ball, though it does appear close enough to have inspired some further inspection from those at Stockley Park, one would have thought.

The winner of the tie in question face a clash with Premier League leaders Manchester in the next stage of the competition.

