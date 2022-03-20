(Video) Diogo Jota latches onto a superb Kostas Tsimikas cross to put Liverpool ahead at Nottingham Forest

With the game nearing the final ten minutes and heading to extra-time with the scoreline still goalless, Diogo Jota latched onto the end of a superb Kostas Tsimikas cross to put the Reds 1-0 up at the City Ground.

Just moments earlier, Forest spurned a huge chance to take the lead but Philip Zinckernagel could only fire wide from Brennan Johnson’s superb cross.

Tsimikas, deputising for Andy Robertson who’s believed to have contracted COVID, has put in a superb shift down the left flank and it was his great work that helped make the goal.

The former Olympiakos man travelled up the field before faking to cross the ball with his left, the No. 21 then cut on to his right and delivered a deep cross that found our No. 20 who stretched to reach the ball and find the back of the net.

If we’re to defeat Steve Cooper’s side, it means we’ll be facing Manchester City in next month’s semi-final at Wembley.

You can catch Jota’s goal below via @itvfootball on Twitter.

B R E A K T H R O U G H Just moments after Nottingham Forest let a huge chance go begging, Liverpool's Diogo Jota pops up with a goal at the other end 🔴#ITVFootball | #EmiratesFaCup |#NOTLIV pic.twitter.com/mGmBAZrbkQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 20, 2022