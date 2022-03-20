(Video) ‘Everton are proper s***’ – UFC’s Paddy Pimblett can’t resist dig at Liverpool’s city rivals in question on fan banter with Molly McCann

Paddy Pimblett couldn’t help but laugh when asked to open up on the banter between himself and fellow UFC fighter Molly McCann over their respective football teams.

‘The Baddy’ is a known Liverpool supporter and put matters bluntly with his description of Everton’s current predicament in the league.

As things stand, a gap of 44 points exists between Jurgen Klopp’s men and the Toffees, with the latter in serious danger of relegation from the English top-flight.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport & @Anthony29624583:

