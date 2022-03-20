(Video) ‘Get us to Anfield’ – UFC star wants to fight at the iconic stadium following victory over Rodrigo Vargas last night

Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett has admitted he would like his next UFC fight to be at Anfield.

The scouser was in London last night to defeat Mexican Rodrigo Vargas at the O2 Arena and during his post-fight interview, the 27-year-old said ‘get us to Anfield and we’ll fill it’.

He’d certainly be able to fill the stadium – as a result of his impressive fighting talent combined with his honest attitude, he’s been receiving serious praise of late and has become a hugely popular figure worldwide.

Pimblett is a big Liverpool supporter and as well as requesting for his next fight to be at our famous stadium, he also encouraged the crowd to join him whilst he chanted ‘justice for the 97’.

Two stars that would love to be at Anfield if a fight was to be arranged at the venue would be Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

The Reds defenders took to their Twitter accounts last night to congratulate the Baddy on his win.

A fight under the lights at Anfield certainly would be special – we’ll just have to wait and see whether it can be arranged.

You can catch the UFC star speaking below via @ufc on Twitter.

