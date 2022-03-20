(Video) Liverpool’s jubilant travelling support sing Diogo Jota chant after Portuguese international’s FA Cup winner

Liverpool’s away support burst into song after Diogo Jota’s second-half winner in the FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest.

A chorus dedicated to the former Wolves hitman broke out at the City Ground, with the Reds going on to secure passage through to the next stage of the competition and a meeting with Manchester City in the semi-finals.

It keeps our hopes of a historic quadruple very much alive, albeit at the cost of an even more hectic April fixture schedule, with eight games to be played.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheRedmenTV:

🎶 Better than Figo don’t you know! 🎶 Us Reds in that away end enjoyed Diogo’s winner! pic.twitter.com/cDnAYi4wPU — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) March 20, 2022