(Video) Watch Bobby Firmino blow huge chance to put Liverpool one-nil up against Nottingham Forest

With the scoreline still goalless at the City Ground between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, Bobby Firmino had a huge chance to put the Reds 1-0 up.

Harvey Elliott done well to intercept a stray pass from a Forest defender, the ball fell to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who slid Firmino in on goal.

The Brazilian was certainly on the verge of being offside but the flag stayed down, but the former Hoffenheim man failed to beat Ethan Horvath in the host’s net.

Firmino attempted to dink the ball over the ‘keeper but failed to do so, and Jota was also available had he decided to square the ball.

We’ve been in control of the game for most of the first half but are yet to find the back of the net.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane haven’t been included in the matchday squad so we cannot call on their services in the second half, but Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are some of the game changers Jurgen Klopp can call on if needed later in the game.

