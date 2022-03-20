(Video) Watch Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett chant justice for the 97 after impressive UFC victory

UFC star and Liverpool supporter Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett put on a show at the O2 arena in London last night as he picked up a first-round submission victory over Rodrigo Vargas.

And following the victory, during his post-fight interview, the 27-year-old belted ‘justice for the 97’ down the microphone and had the crowd join in with him too.

This comes after he recently called out any Sun journalists wanting to report on him in the build-up to the fight.

There’s no denying that Pimblett speaks his mind and that’s why he’s building a huge fanbase around the world.

It’s nice to see him being himself and talking about something which is clearly very important to him, as it is to all Liverpool supporters, on such a big stage.

We wish him all the best after his superb performance last night.

You can catch the clip of the scouser below via @ufc on Twitter.