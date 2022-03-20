‘Woke up in dream land’ – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ reacts as two Liverpool stars congratulate UFC star on his victory

Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett has expressed his joy at Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson congratulating him on his UFC victory last night.

The scouse fighter defeated Mexican Rodrigo Vargas at the O2 Arena in London last night and the win means he’s now won both of his fights as a UFC fighter.

Before his fight, the 27-year-old, who is a supporter of the Reds, made it clear that he didn’t want to speak or take any questions from journalists from the Sun newspaper and following his victory last night, he grabbed the microphone and encouraged the crowd to join him as he chanted ‘justice for the 97’.

He really is exciting to watch and we’re delighted to see some of our players showing their support for the scouser on Twitter.

Our No. 4 tweeted ‘Go on lad @theufcbaddy 🔴’ whilst our flying Scotsman tweeted ‘Love it 👏’.

Paddy expressed his joy and replied to VVD saying: ‘Yes Big Virg my Man U absolute legend 👊🏼’ and responded to Robbo’s message with: ‘Woke up in dream land here 2 of Liverpool’s back 4 tweeting me yes Andy lad 😎❤️’.

Let’s hope Pimblett can return the favour and congratulate the Reds on a victory over Nottingham Forest later today.

You can see VVD and Robbo’s tweets below courtesy of Twitter.

Yes Big Virg my Man U absolute legend 👊🏻 https://t.co/XztTknPae2 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 20, 2022

Woke up in dream land here 2 of Liverpool’s back 4 tweeting me yes Andy lad 😎❤️ https://t.co/8eV9Hxpi7x — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 20, 2022

