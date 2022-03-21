Ex-Red suggests Bundesliga giants will be frightened by the prospect of facing Liverpool if both sides progress through their respective quarter-final ties

Mark Lawrenson has claimed that German giants Bayern Munich will be wary of coming up against Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final if both sides are to successfully navigate their way through their quarter-final ties.

The Bundesliga side were drawn against Villarreal in Friday’s draw whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side will face SL Benfica.

“Generally Bayern strut when they play because it’s like the Germanic thing and they have Lewandowski,” Lawrenson said, speaking on LFC TV’s preview show (via Inside Futbol).

“I would suggest they would be really, really worried about playing against us.”

Of course, any side would be wary of facing us.

At the moment we are one of the strongest teams in Europe and most teams would like to avoid both us and Manchester City.

We need to defeat the Portuguese side first before we can even discuss the prospect of facing the Allianz Arena outfit, but with us and Munich being strong favourites in our respective ties, many will be expecting us to meet one another in the semis.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side are world-class, though, and it would be a serious task to defeat them and book a place in the final.

We drew with the Bundesliga giants 0-0 in the first leg of our last-16 tie back in 2019 before travelling to Munich and defeating them 3-1 in their own backyard.

We went on to win the trophy that year and we’ll be attempting to do exactly the same this time out and win the European Cup for the seventh time.

For now, we just need to take it game by game and ensure we successfully defeat the Lisbon based outfit before thinking about any future games in the competition.

