Juventus director weighs in on Paulo Dybala’s expiring contract amidst Liverpool links

Paulo Dybala appears set to call his time at Juventus a day once his contract expires this summer, with Juventus’ director, Maurizio Arrivabene, confirming that an extension isn’t on the cards.

The comments in question come courtesy of a tweet from Sky Sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, amidst ongoing links between the Argentine and Liverpool Football Club.

Juventus director Arrivabene confirms: “We won’t extend Paulo Dybala’s contract. We’re not gonna do any other proposal – the decision has been made”. 🇦🇷 #Dybala Dybala’s agent will now open talk with other clubs. He’s free to join any club as his contract runs out in June. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a somewhat prolific campaign for the Old Lady this term, registering 19 goal contributions in 29 games (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Liverpool have two options who could be trusted to replace Trent if injury proves more serious than feared, says pundit

With the likes of Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah all possessing contracts set to expire in a year’s time, the availability of the Serie A hitman could prove tempting to the recruitment team.

That being said, the player’s ongoing injury concerns coupled with his age (28) are likely to represent significant stumbling blocks to a move, particularly when compared against the general durability of our prestigious front-three.

It remains unclear whether, under the management of our medical team, Dybala would be able to overcome his injury struggles, though we’d be inclined to suggest that a move on our part remains somewhat unlikely.

#Ep41 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: The Champions League QF Draw… and more!