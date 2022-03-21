Liverpool attacker ‘more than tempted’ by offer to leave Anfield; Reds’ board accept likelihood of summer exit, says Romano

Liverpool’s Divock Origi is reportedly ‘more than tempted’ by the offer on the table from AC Milan to sign him once his contract at Anfield expires.

This is according to a tweet from Fabrizio Romano, with the Italian claiming that talks have already begun between the Serie A giants and the striker’s agents.

Divock Origi's more than tempted by AC Milan contract proposal to sign him on a free. Talks in progress with his agents in order to complete the verbal agreement as soon as possible. 🔴 #ACMilan Liverpool board knows there are huge chances for Origi to leave as free agent. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

The Belgian international has been prolific from the bench for the title-challenging Reds this term, registering eight goal contributions in 14 appearances (across all competitions).

With Jurgen Klopp having waxed lyrical about the options at his disposal this year, one has to wonder at the state of our squad depth should invaluable options like the 26-year-old depart at the end of the season.

Few could blame Origi, of course, in light of his limited opportunities in the first-team, playing second fiddle to the likes of Mo Salah and Co.

Nonetheless, it will be important that we manage to find some kind of replacement for the attacker in the summer, either via use of the Academy or transfer market to ensure our squad remains just as competitive in the next campaign.

