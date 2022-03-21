Liverpool forward has ‘officially’ told club he won’t renew his current contract – report

Divock Origi reportedly ‘has no intention of renewing his existing contract’ at Liverpool Football Club, creating an opening for potential suitors ahead of the summer window.

This follows after reports of interest in the Belgian international from Serie A giants AC Milan, with the forward’s current terms set to expire at the end of the season.

“There is still no offer for Divock Origi from Milan, while Juventus and Inter have removed it from the candidates because it is not suitable for the current technical project,” Andrea Losapio wrote for Tuttomercato. “Yesterday the Belgian center forward officially communicated to Liverpool that he has no intention of renewing his existing contract, while it was impossible to get to the option for games played.”

The 26-year-old has been a more than solid option for the Merseysiders from the bench this term, registering eight goal contributions in 14 games (across all competitions).

It would be a massive shame to see one of our most influential contributors in the squad depart at the end of the season, though few could deny that the former Lille hitman has more than earned an opportunity for greater minutes.

Having scored in the Champions League final, not to mention popping up with the odd important goal in the league and cup competitions, there’s no question that Origi can be the main man at another European outfit if there’s a spot open for him to perform.

