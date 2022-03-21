Liverpool handed opening for free transfer of Serie A superstar as Romano confirms contract standstill

Liverpool could be handed an opportunity to sign Paulo Dybala on a free this summer after Fabrizio Romano confirmed in a tweet that Juventus star remains set to leave on a free at the end of the season.

The Reds were said to be keeping tabs on the 28-year-old, according to prior reports, though there’s yet to be any significant update on their part with regard to a potential move.

There’s NO agreement between Juventus and Paulo Dybala. He will not sign a new deal at current conditions, while his contract runs out in June – he’s set to leave as free agent @SkySport 🚨🇦🇷 #Dybala Juventus position is now clear after meeting with Dybala’s agent today morning. pic.twitter.com/Ubmg0uH7RQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

On 19 goal contributions in 29 games this term (across all competitions), the Argentine has enjoyed another sound campaign in the Italian top-flight.

Looking beyond relatively regular injury concerns, however, the player’s age (28) is sure to stand out as a significant obstacle to a potential Anfield switch.

We have made exceptions where the quality on offer justifies a transfer, of course, with Thiago Alcantara a prominent example in that regard, though it’s difficult to see how we’ll tempt a player to come on board and compete with Mo Salah and Co. for a place.

We’d imagine that, with all the factors weighed up, it’s not a signing Liverpool will make this summer, though we’ll be keeping an eye on any interest that does develop from our end.

