Liverpool have approached 22-year-old once described as ‘the best midfielder in Ligue 1’, claims Santi Aouna

Liverpool are one of several European heavyweights to have reportedly approached Monaco’s Aurelien Tchouameni – a player previously described as ‘the best midfielder in Ligue 1’ by ex-boss, Niko Kovac, as covered by GFFN.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from Foot Mercato journalist, Santi Aouna, with it being claimed that the Reds are joined in their interest by PSG and Real Madrid.

🚨Info : Aurélien Tchouameni 🇫🇷

a été approché par de nombreux clubs au cours des dernières semaines. • #Liverpool, le #PSG ou encore le Real Madrid en font partie.https://t.co/C1QR9LiL9J — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) March 19, 2022

The Frenchman’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, with there having been some persistent links between the holding midfielder and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Whether a defensive midfielder is a priority for us in the summer window with arguably the globe’s leading player in that position in Fabinho is a matter entirely up for debate, of course.

At 22-years-old, there is, however, a significant age gap between the Brazilian international (28) and the Ligue 1 star, which could entice our recruitment team into making a bid for Tchouameni as a potential successor.

Also capable of performing in central midfield, it’s possible that Julian Ward and Co. see the player as an option to safeguard the future of the middle of the park in general.

