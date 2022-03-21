Liverpool move for superb 16-goal Eredivisie star could be streamlined due to ‘understanding’ between player & club – The Athletic

Liverpool and other European heavy-hitters could be set for a summer battle for the signature of PSV’s Cody Gakpo.

This comes from David Ornstein at The Athletic, with the journalist claiming that, despite the winger having signed a long-term deal with the Eredivisie-based outfit, there is an ‘understanding’ between the player and club that he will be allowed to leave ‘if suitable offers land’.

That being said, it remains somewhat unclear as to where the 22-year-old sees himself beyond the Dutch top-flight, should interest from a top club outside of the Netherlands pique his interest.

As one of the more competitive sides in Europe, one would think that interest from ourselves would at the very least turn the forward’s head.

As a more left-sided attacker, of course, it raises questions about whether we’d be genuinely interested in pursuing Gapko should Sadio Mane end up extending his terms at Anfield.

That being said, versatility is a prized trait in Merseyside, and the player is deemed capable of filing out across the front-three, which has to be massively appealing to the recruitment team with the futures of Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino also up in the air.

